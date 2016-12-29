Fakenham Town squander two-goal lead twice before festive 4-3 defeat to Kirkley

Fakenham Town boss Wayne Anderson was left wondering how his side managed to squander a two-goal lead twice before falling to a 4-3 defeat to Kirkley and Pakefield at Clipbush Park on Wednesday night.

The Ghosts raced two goals ahead in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division before the visitors pulled one back and then restored their two-goal cushion just after half-time before a resurgent Kirkley fight back aided by a controversial penalty.

“I really don’t know how we lost that game,” Anderson told the Lynn News.

“We were on top for most of the game and somehow we have let a two goal lead slip twice, which hurts.

“The penalty really changed the game and got them back on level terms and left us feeling hard done by, a lot of decisions went against us tonight which just makes defeat even harder to take.

“As hard as it is, we have to put this behind us now and accept that somehow we didn’t get anything from it and move on.”

Joel Glover headed home a cross from Sam Garner, while Tim Cary robbed the last defender on halfway and beat the keeper on the edge of his box to make it 2-0. Ashley Jarvis bagged the Ghosts’ third after good work from Glover and Garner.

The Ghosts are next in action when they travel to Thetford in a New Year’s Day local derby, kick off 3pm.

Swaffham Town travelled to Walsham Le Willows on Boxing Day and despite a spirited effort left with nothing to show for their work, after the hosts secured the three points and the Pedlars slipped to bottom of the table after a 2-0 defeat.

Paul Hunt’s troops go again when they welcome Godmanchester Rovers to Shoemaker’s Lane on New Years Day, kick off 3pm.

In the First Division, Downham Town suffered an unexpected post Christmas defeat when Dereham Town Reserves visited Memorial Field on Tuesday.

The Magpies’ lowly second string had managed just five points from a possible 60 going into the game but defied the odds to run out 3-1 winners as Pawel Guziejko’s side slipped to 11th in the standings.

Downham are not in action on New Year’s Day, so will have to wait until Saturday, January 7 to put the disappointing result behind them, when they welcome league leaders Coggeshall Town to West-Norfolk, kick off 3pm.

King’s Lynn Town Reserves, who did not have a festive fixture, travel on Monday to March Town United, 3pm.