Five-star Downham tame Woottons Dragons

Have your say

MID NORFOLK YOUTH LEAGUE

Under 12

Woottons Dragons 1

Downham Town 5

A strong team effort saw Downham run out winners on the road at Woottons Dragons.

Downham took the lead early on, thanks to an excellent long-range strike from Jevan Cook.

Cook then doubled his and Downham’s tally, meeting Harrison Brant’s corner with a firm header.

The Dragons battled to get back into the game, and were rewarded with a goal.

But Harry Edwards soon restored Downham’s two-goal advantage, prodding home after good work from Brant and Ben Terry, to make it 3-1 at half-time.

Downham sealed the match with two more goals in the second half.

Brant fired into the top corner, before turning provider with a fantastic ball to Terry, who made no mistake with the finish.

The Dragons worked hard to score at the other end.

But they were met with fine performances from the Downham back-three of Cook, Owen Stacey and Joshua Grobbelaar, and goalkeeper Elliot Phillips who remained determined not to ship more than the one goal.