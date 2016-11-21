Flares land King’s Lynn Town FC in FA hot water

King’s Lynn Town FC have been reported to the FA after two flares were set off before and after their 3-1 FA Trophy win at Buxton United last week.

A Linnets club statement said: “The club has been reported to the FA after two flares were set off before and after our FA Trophy win at Buxton United.

“We now await any action from the FA in respect of the incidents. Whilst everyone at the club appreciates the support we receive, thoughtless actions like this will not be tolerated and will only serve to tarnish the club’s good name.

“Anyone involved in any such actions in the future could result in being banned from The Walks.”

Lynn host fellow Southern League Premier Division side St Ives in the Third Qualifying Round on Saturday.

Meanwhile, boss Gary Setchell has confirmed that he won’t risk either Sam Gaughran or Dan Quigley for tonight’s Norfolk Senior Cup tie with both players just one booking away from a suspension

“Sam and Quigs won’t be out on the pitch as I’m not going to play them,” said Setchell.

“If they don’t get booked Tuesday or Saturday it then goes to ten bookings so they can avoid a suspension.”

The Linnets are likely to field a mixed side, although Setchell would like to do well in the competition.

Top 14

Leamington 19 14 3 2 45

Chippenham T 19 13 3 3 42

Slough T 18 12 3 3 39

Merthyr T 19 10 7 2 37

Hitchin T 20 10 7 3 37

Frome T 20 9 5 6 32

Banbury Utd 19 9 4 6 31

Dunstable T 20 9 2 9 29

Redditch Utd 19 9 2 8 29

Kettering T 20 7 6 7 27

Basingstoke T 20 8 3 9 27

Chesham Utd 16 7 4 5 25

Biggleswade T 18 6 6 6 24

King’s Lynn T 18 6 6 6 24