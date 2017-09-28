Flyin’ Ryan Hawkins inspires King’s Lynn Town

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

King’s Lynn Town 3

Biggleswade Town 0

Ryan Hawkins ensured there was no repeat of Biggleswade’s victory at The Walks from last season by inspiring King’s Lynn Town to their second home win inside the space of a few days .

Hawkins produced his best display of the season in Lynn colours and capped it with a sublime free-kick as the Linnets turned on the style in the second half of Tuesday night’s clash.

The 22-year-old stood over the dead ball with the more experienced Michael Gash and Leon Mettam waiting in the wings, but it was Hawkins who swept the ball home into the top right-hand corner of the net.

Hawkins said: “Gashy (Michael Gash) said to me before I took the free-kick that he’d seen a few of his on You Tube and if I missed that I would not be getting another one.

“I replied to him watch this, put it in the top bin and just turned around and looked at him.

“It’s a bit frustrating as I scored lots of goals when I was Dereham Town. It’s nice to score personally, but at the end of the day the win is far more important.

“I thought the boys were excellent tonight from start to finish. When you are on the pitch, you have to stick together and work hard for each other.”

Craig Parker and Ryan Jarvis also found the back of the net after the break to keep Lynn second in the Southern League standings.

Lynn dominated the first half but Biggleswade, whose defence was well-marshalled by ex-Linnet Gavin Hoyte, made life difficult.

The Waders also had goalkeeper Liam Gooch to thank for keeping Lynn at bay with a series of fine saves.

Gooch was first called into action in the 12th minute when he pulled of a save at point-blank range to deny Hawkins.

Ryan Fryatt, making his 250th appearance for the club, contrived to head Cameron Norman’s cross onto the bar and Leon Mettam’s shot on the rebound was blocked by Gooch.

Biggleswade’s best chance of the half fell to Nathan Hicks dispossessed Norman but Alex Street pulled off a save with his legs before showing great presence to clear the loose ball to safety..

With Lynn having a reputation of securing the league points by half-time this season, home fans might have been forgiven for fearing the worst at the interval.

But, galvanised by Hawkins, Lynn blew away their opponents with ease after the restart.

Lynn upped the pressure and took the lead on the hour-mark when Parker got the slightest of touches to steer home Fryatt’s goalbound diving header.

Hawkins extended Lynn’s lead midway through the second half with a stunning set-piece from just outside the area which left Gooch with no chance.

The points were wrapped up in time added on Ryan Jarvis scored his first goal for the club.

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Fryatt, Ward, Jarvis, Clunan (McQuaid 86), Parker, Gash, Mettam, Hawkins. Subs: Gaughran, Siddons, Gillies, McQuaid, Hilliard.

Booked: Mettam.

Scorers: Parker 60, Hawkins 67, Jarvis 90+2.

Biggleswade Town: Gooch, Walker, Perry, Fielding, Hicks, Hoyte, Daniel, Hall, Alban-Jones (Hill 72), Parker (Burnett 87), Jarvis (Hayford 72). Subs: Hayford, Burnett, Hill.

Booked: Hall, Jarvis, Fielding.

Attendance: 589.

PICTURES: TIM SMITH