Former King’s Lynn footballer Dwyer in USA national team’s CONCACAF squad

Former Lynn footballer Dominic Dwyer is celebrating being called up to the USA national team’s 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup squad.

The forward, who turns 27 next month, settled Stateside eight years ago and plays for Major League Soccer club Sporting Kansas City.

Dwyer spent his youth with Norwich City, and the King’s Lynn Community Football elite programme. He studied at the College of West Anglia from 2006 to 2008.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup determines the continental champion of North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. Either Mexico or the United States has won the tournament every year since 2002.

United States head coach Bruce Arena has submitted the 40-player preliminary roster for this summer’s competition. The final 23-player squad must be named by June 27. Dwyer is one of seven forwards to be included in the preliminary line-up.

The U.S. will begin Gold Cup training camp June 25 in Nashville, Tennessee, before travelling for a warm-up game against Ghana on July 1. USA’s tournament opener is against Panama on July 8, before playing Martinique on July 12 and Nicaragua on July 15.

Dwyer moved to the United States on a scholarship in 2009, and said: “I think it is a dream of any footballer to play on the international stage. If I am selected, I would be honoured.”

In March, Dwyer became an American citizen. He is married to fellow professional footballer Sydney Leroux and their first son, Cassius Cruz Dwyer, was born in September 2016.

He added: “I have been here about nine years now, it is almost like my second home, if not my home. I love this country and it has given a lot to me so if I ever get the opportunity to give something back to it, that is something I would jump at.”