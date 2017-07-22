Former King’s Lynn Towm player named in MLS squad

Former King’s Lynn Town footballer Dominic Dwyer faces the prospect of playing against Cristiano Ronaldo after being named in the MLS All-Star Gameday Roster.

Striker Dwyer will be part of a 24-man squad as Major League Soccer’s best players square off with Spanish giants Real Madrid on Wednesday, August 2.

It is the second time that Lynn-born Dwyer has been selected for the MLS All-Star squad, having previously done so in 2014.

Dwyer broke into the US men’s national team earlier this month at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, becoming one of 10 American players to score in each of his first two international appearances.

He became an American citizen in March, thus gaining US eligibility.

The former Lynn frontman, 26, has been one of the most prolific strikers in MLS since 2014.

His 55 goals over the last four seasons are the second-most across the league, while his 67 career goals in all competitions rank second on Sporting KC’s all-time charts.

By the end of the 2016 campaign, he had become the first player in club history to net 12 or more goals in three straight campaigns.

The game will be the first time a club from Spain’s La Liga has appeared in the MLS All-Star Game.

The MLS All-Stars have previously faced teams from England’s Premier League, Germany’s Bundesliga, Italy’s Serie A, Mexico’s Liga MX and the Scottish Premier League.