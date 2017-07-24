Former Norwich City boss Worthington steps down from Fakenham Town FC committee

Former Norwich City boss Nigel Worthington has stepped down from Fakenham Town Football Club’s committee with immediate effect,

The Ghosts stated: “Fakenham Town Football Club would like to place on record their sincere thanks and gratitude to Nigel Worthington, who has stepped down from the club’s committee with immediate effect, to pursue non-football-related matters.

“We as a club, wholeheartedly respect Nigel’s decision and request for privacy and with that in mind will make no further comment, but we also couldn’t let him go without our sincere thanks to his contributions over his time at the club.

“‘Worthy’ has been a huge part of things for the past 18 months, when he came into the club in the “Club Ambassador” role, at the beginning of chairman Andrew Jarvis’ reign in January 2016.

“As well as being instrumental in bringing Development sides from both Leicester City and Norwich City (both of course, teams that he has previously managed) for pre-season friendlies at the beginning of the 2016-2017 campaign, the club is also hugely indebted to him for the work he has done behind the scenes, from painting the walls and ceilings of the clubhouse to mentoring the many coaches and youth players within the Ghosts’ set-up.

“Once again, all at Clipbush Park would like to thank Nigel for the incredible amount of time and effort he’s devoted to the club, wish him well for the future and will no doubt welcome him back as a supporter in the future.”