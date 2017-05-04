Four-some Downham Blues strikes by Terry at Heacham

Mid Norfolk League under 12

Heacham 2

Downham Town Blues 8

Four goals from Ben Terry helped Downham Town Blues to victory at second-placed Heacham.

Downham started the game well, and were soon into a 2-0 lead, thanks to two great strikes from Ethan Gould. Terry made it 3-0 by half-time, latching onto an exquisite through-ball from David MacQueen.

Terry scored again straight after the break, Harvey Pepper this time the provider.

Heacham then had their best spell of the game, scoring twice to make it 4-2, but Terry’s stunning shot into the top corner quashed any hopes of a comeback. Terry’s fourth, and Downham’s sixth, came after a superb run and cross by Pepper. Harrison Brant’s cross then led to an own goal, before Brant himself completed the scoring, converting Terry’s pinpoint cross.