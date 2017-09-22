Four-some Downham claim first league win of the season

Four goals from four different scorers earned Downham Town their first Thurlow Nunn League victory of the season on Tuesday night.

Paul Neary’s side recorded an emphatic 4-0 victory over local rivals Wisbech St Mary, at Memorial Field.

The quartet of Ben Baxter-Hunt, Matthew Bussens, Simon Bird and Andy Willmott all earned themselves a place on the scoresheet.

Speaking after the victory Neary said he was delighted with how his side bounced back from a disappointing 4-3 defeat away at Diss last weekend.

“It was the perfect performance to bounce back from a frustrating result on Saturday,” said the Downham chief.

“We dominated the game at Diss, got ourselves into a really good position then let it slip through poor decision making.

“I was really pleased with how we managed the game on Tuesday after what we had spoken about going into the game.

“Since day one I have been talking about installing a work ethic and set of values into the club and it is great to see the hard work paying off.

“It’s not just the 11 out on the pitch; the subs, the coaching staff and everyone behind the scenes have been working really hard, to help the club move forward.”

Downham welcome Leiston Reserves to Memorial Field this weekend and Neary is confident his side can build on Tuesday’s win but will have to do so without Bussens, who has been enjoying a rich vein of form.

Neary said: “Matthew Bussens isn’t available for selection Saturday and while that is a blow, it gives one of the reserves or under-18s a great opportunity to step up into the first team.

“I was really pleased with the way we worked on and off the ball Tuesday, but it counts for nothing if we don’t follow it up at the weekend.”

High-flying King’s Lynn Town Reserves travel to Cornard United

In the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division this weekend, Fakenham Town play host to Haverhill Borough looking to move off the foot of the table.

Their opponents travel to Clipbush Park three points and four places better off better off than the Ghosts.

Elsewhere this weekend, Swaffham Town will be flying the West Norfolk flag as the only local side left in the FA Vase when they play host to Rushden & Higham United tomorrow.

Paul Hunt’s side go into the tie off after a prolonged break but the Shoemakers Lane boss told the Lynn News his side will be raring to go again this weekend.

“The lads are desperate to get playing again,” said Hunt.

“It’s always strange having a week without a fixture, but it has given us a chance to make sure all the lads are rested and recharged going into Saturday; when we want to keep the good run, we were on before the break going.

“Vase games are always special, we don’t know too much about them and they will be the same with us so it will add that bit of unknown to game and we can’t wait to get going again.”