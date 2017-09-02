Four-some King’s Lynn Town cruise into next round

FA Cup First Qualifying Round

King’s Lynn Town 4 Coleshill Town 1

Southern League high-flyers King’s Lynn Town showed their class to cruise into Monday’s 2nd Qualifying Round draw.

The Linnets produced a breathtaking first half performance to blow away the Midland League leaders at The Walks.

Four goals inside the opening 24 minutes left the visitors shell-shocked as Ian Culverhouse’s side ran riot.

Lynn took the lead after seven minutes when a delightful passing move involving Michael Clunan and Craig Parker saw the ball slipped out wide to Frazer Blake-Tracy whose centre was tapped home by Leon Mettam.

The hosts doubled their advantage two minutes later after Mettam turned provider to thread a pass through to Ryan Hawkins who made no mistake with the finish.

Mettam added his second of the game and Lynn’s third on 18 minutes to end any hopes of a cup shock.

A precision pass from Craig Parker found Mettam inside the box and the frontman drilled the ball low and hard past Paul Hathaway.

A relentless Lynn side made it 4-0 on 24 minutes after superb pass from Parker found defender Cameron Norman who smashed the ball into the top corner from the narrowest of angles.

To their credit, Coleshill improved after the interval but the damage had already been done.

Seven minutes after the interval, Daniel Tymon regained some pride with an an absolute rocket from 25 yards.

Lynn: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracey, Fryatt, Ward, Jarvis, Clunan, Parker (Whayman 78), Siddons (Gash 67), Mettam (Hilliard 80), Hawkins.

Scorers: Mettam 7, 18 Hawkins 9, Norman 24.

Coleshill: Hathaway, Moulton, Astley, Tymon, Cole, Edwards, Edmunds, Rathbone (Ford 82), Molesworth (Gardner 62), Leek, Dainty, Subs: Gardner, Cotter, Ford, Race.

Booked: Edwards.

Scorer: Tymon 50.

Attendance: 817.