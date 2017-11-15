Search

Four-some King’s Lynn Town remain top of Southern League

No Caption ABCDE
No Caption ABCDE

Southern League Premier Division

King’s Lynn Town 4 Royston Town 0

King’s Lynn Town turned on the second half style at The Walks last night to remain top of the Evostik League Southern Division.

After a goalless first half, three goals in a ten-minute spell put the game to bed against Royston Town

No Caption ABCDE

No Caption ABCDE

The Linnets broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute when Ryan Hawkins played a precision pass for Michael Gash to find the back of the net.

It wasn’t long before Hawkins took centre stage himself when the youngster doubled Lynn’s lead with a well-struck shot three minutes later.

Midfielder Michael Clunan converted from the penalty spot following a foul on Craig Parker.

Hawkins completed the scoring with the best goal of the night in the 90th minute after a wonderful curling strike from just outside the box.

No Caption ABCDE

No Caption ABCDE

The home side played some delightful stuff in the second period and Hawkins could have easily helped himself to a hat-trick with another effort coming back off the post.

Lynn: Street, Norman, Lappin, Gaughran, Ward (Blake-Tracy 79), Fryatt, Clunan (Frary 85), Jarvis, Gash, Parker (Mettam 82), Hawkins. Subs not used: Siddons and McQuaid.

Scorers: Gash 62, Hawkins 65, 90+1, Clunan 72 penalty.

Royston: Welch, Asafu-Adjaye, Chapell, Bridges, Murray, Darling, Ingrey, Corcoran (Scott-Morriss 66), Oyinsan (Braithwaite 63), Thomas, Powell (Castiglione 74). Subs not used: Alomenu and Castiglione.

No Caption ABCDE

No Caption ABCDE

Attendance: 514.

No Caption ABCDE

No Caption ABCDE