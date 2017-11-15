Four-some King’s Lynn Town remain top of Southern League

Southern League Premier Division

King’s Lynn Town 4 Royston Town 0

King’s Lynn Town turned on the second half style at The Walks last night to remain top of the Evostik League Southern Division.

After a goalless first half, three goals in a ten-minute spell put the game to bed against Royston Town

The Linnets broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute when Ryan Hawkins played a precision pass for Michael Gash to find the back of the net.

It wasn’t long before Hawkins took centre stage himself when the youngster doubled Lynn’s lead with a well-struck shot three minutes later.

Midfielder Michael Clunan converted from the penalty spot following a foul on Craig Parker.

Hawkins completed the scoring with the best goal of the night in the 90th minute after a wonderful curling strike from just outside the box.

The home side played some delightful stuff in the second period and Hawkins could have easily helped himself to a hat-trick with another effort coming back off the post.

Lynn: Street, Norman, Lappin, Gaughran, Ward (Blake-Tracy 79), Fryatt, Clunan (Frary 85), Jarvis, Gash, Parker (Mettam 82), Hawkins. Subs not used: Siddons and McQuaid.

Scorers: Gash 62, Hawkins 65, 90+1, Clunan 72 penalty.

Royston: Welch, Asafu-Adjaye, Chapell, Bridges, Murray, Darling, Ingrey, Corcoran (Scott-Morriss 66), Oyinsan (Braithwaite 63), Thomas, Powell (Castiglione 74). Subs not used: Alomenu and Castiglione.

Attendance: 514.