Frazer finds his feet at King’s Lynn Town

How do you replace the irreplaceable was the question on the lips of many King’s Lynn Town fans when defender Jordan Yong left the club during the summer.

Yong’s shock departure left big shoes to fill for Frazer Blake-Tracy following his summer arrival from Lowestoft Town.

26.7.17

And despite hardly having time to get his bearings, the 21-year-old has turned in a string of eye-catching pre-season displays in the left-back berth at The Walks.

Blake-Tracy, who already looks the real deal in Linnets colours, said: “It’s been good and the boss (Ian Culverhouse) has been a different gear.

“The boys made me feel really welcome as soon as I arrived and I am still learning, in fact we are still all learning from what the Gaffer wants us to do.

“It hasn’t been great but it is starting to come together.

“When I looked at Ian’s resume and what he has achieved that won it for me and his professionalism all the way through is what sealed it for me.”

Perhaps the biggest surprise on Blake-Tracy’s own CV is that the former Dereham Town youth product was never attached to a professional club.

He made 50 appearances for the Trawlerboys, scoring three goals, after scooping a host of end-of-season awards after his first season at Dereham Town back in 2015-16.

“When I was younger I was told that I was way too small to be a footballer,” admitted Blake-Tracy.

“I didn’t really know what to eat or what to do in the gym and it wasn’t until I started college that I realised that this is what I wanted to do.

“I was playing football every day but I focused not just on the football side but also on the athletic side too.

“Every day I was doing extra hours outside the football to get myself bigger.”

And now he has stepped into a huge void left by Yong, Blake-Tracy has one thing on his mind – helping the Linnets reach the play-offs.

“I think we can do really well this season,” he added.

“It’s all about sticking together and for younger players like myself to keep learning off the older boys.

“I’d like to say that we can reach the play-offs, that’s what I came here to achieve.”

Fans will get their last home chance to see Culverhouse’s side before the new season when they host Gorleston Town tomorrow. Summer triallists Jai Minors and Joe Hood have been released.

A week on Saturday’s final pre-season friendly at Lowestoft now has a 2pm kick-off.