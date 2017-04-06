Frew winner boosts Wisbech Town

Wisbech Town took a huge step towards clinching a top-six spot in the United Counties Premier Division thanks to a dramatic victory over Newport Pagnell on Saturday.

Michael Frew scored twice for the Fenmen with the winner in the 3-2 victory arriving in the 91st minute.

Wisbech Town boss Dick Creasey said: “There were three bits of absolute top-drawer play today.

“The save Vinno (Sam Vince) made to keep us in the game was incredible. If that was David De Gea making that save in the Premier League they’d be showing it over and over again.

“The cross for our winner was as good as the goal itself. It was a great ball into the box but there was still a bit of work to do and it was a great header.”

Greg Ling’s goal gave the FA Vase quarter-finalists a slender lead at the interval.

Frew levelled matters two minutes after the restart and, soon after, Sam Murphy’s seventh goal of the campaign put the Fenmen in front.

Pagnell looked to have earned a point after Adam Pryke’s late equaliser before Liam Adams delivered a peach of a cross for Frew to notch his second goal of the match.

On Friday night, Wisbech travel to Peterborough Northern Star.

n Wisbech St Mary, who travel to Diss Town tomorrow, went down 3-1 to Holland FC in Division One of the Thurlow Nunn League on Saturday.

n Leverington blew the Peterborough Premier Division title race wide open after Joe Reed scored twice in a 2-1 win over Peterborough Sports Reserves.

n Wisbech Town Reserves suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at struggling Crowland Town.