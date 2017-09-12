Gash: We can handle pressure as leaders King’s Lynn Town go to Royston

King’s Lynn Town FC striker Michael Gash is confident the players can handle the pressure of going top of the Southern League.

The Linnets travel to Royston Town tonight having reached the summit following a 4-1 victory over Stratford Town on Saturday (see page 47 for report).

Gash, who knows what it takes to win promotion, said: “I think now we’re top teams will start to hear about how we play and how good we are.

“I don’t think the boys will feel pressure, it’s a more a case of that we want to try to keep this going.

“We’re full of confidence in the dressing room but we’ve got to look at each game as it comes and focus on being professional.”

Newly-promoted Royston are managed by former Leyton Orient defender Steve Castle and Gash knows that sides will do everything to try to knock Lynn out of their stride.

“When we go away from home, we’re expecting teams to be right in our faces and make it hard for us,” admitted the frontman.

“But again, I think we’ve got the quality, professionalism and patience to go to places and do what it takes to get a result.

“With a manager like we’ve got and with his tactics and knowledge of the game it just helps everybody.”

The Crows lost 4-1 at home to Hereford on Saturday and after the game, Castle said on his blog: “For me, a bit more belief in front of goal is needed as well as giving the opposition less respect when they are in possession of the ball.”

PHOTO: A thumbs up from Michael Gash after opening the scoring on Saturday versus Stratford.