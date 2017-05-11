Gayton Reserves clinch third spot in debut season

Gayton Reserves beat Mundford Reserves 5-3 to clinch third place in Anglian Combination Division 5N in their first season at that level.

The club waits to find out if this is enough to clinch promotion.

Goals on Wednesday last week came from Freddie Pezzella, Lee Ballard, Corey Brady (2) and Graham Moss.

Reserves player-manager Michael Rix commented: “This was the reserve team’s first season in the Anglian Combination and we have far exceeded our expectations.”

Gayton also ran an A team in the Novus North West Norfolk League with manager Tony Clifford steering the team to a solid mid-table finish. The A team was set up to provide an opportunity for young lads coming from youth football.

The A team’s success can be marked not only by their results but by the fact that two players who started with the A’s were a part of the first team squad by the end of the season. Gayton are always looking to provide opportunities for any young players and anyone interested should contact the club on Facebook, or Twitter: @GaytonUnited1.