Grant Holt marks full King’s Lynn Town debut with a goal

King’s Lynn Town 2 Bishop’s Stortford 1

Grant Holt marked his full debut with a goal as King’s Lynn Town maintained their unbeaten home record this season with an important victory over Bishop’s Stortford at The Walks.

After a couple of early sighters, it took Holt all of nine minutes to open his Linnets’ goal account when the big frontman stooped to head home a deep Cameron Norman cross at the far post.

The hosts doubled their advantage through Ryan Hawkins seven minutes later, but were given a few anxious moments in the second half after Freddy Moncur had reduced the deficit 19 minutes before the interval.

After the game a delighted Holt took to Twitter to say: “Glad to get my first goal for @officialkltown, was not pretty but another three points.”

Holt’s Tweet summed Lynn’s 90 minutes up perfectly.

Ian Culverhouse’s side threatened to blow the Blues away in the first 45 minutes, but after the break it was completely different story with Lynn looking disjointed and lethargic for long periods of the half.

Lynn made the perfect start in the ninth minute when marauding fullback Norman delivered an inviting cross for Holt to score his first goal for the club.

Eight minutes later it was 2-0 after a move started by Holt and involving Craig Parker allowed Hawkins to stab home the second.

Lynn thought they had added a third after a 40-yard run from Hawkins created enough space for the youngster to set-up Michael Gash to sweep the ball home, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

The Linnets handed Bishop’s Stortford a lifeline in the 26th minute after a dreadful mix-up at the back left Moncur with the easiest of finishes.

Lynn still looked the more likely to add to their tally and Holt’s cross from the byline somehow avoided the best efforts of Parker to put the ball into the back of the net.

Hawkins missed a great opportunity to add a third goal a few minutes after the restart but his departure from the field early in the second period saw the end of Lynn as an attacking force.

Helped by some sloppy play from the hosts, Bishop’s Stortford enjoyed plenty of the ball for the remainder of the half.

But their only real threat of an equaliser came and went in the 75th minute after Jason Williams dragged a shot wide of the post when he should have done better.

Despite their poor second half display, the result couldn’t take away another crucial three points in Lynn’s quest for promotion.

And with other results going in their favour, Lynn remain joint-top of the table with Slough Town - three points ahead of Weymouth Town in third.

Lynn: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Gaughran, Fryatt, Jarvis, Clunan, Parker (McQuaid 82), Gash, Holt (Siddons 79), Hawkins (Lappin 58). Subs: Ward, Siddons, Lappin, McQuaid, Rix.

Scorers: Holt 9, Hawkins 17.

Stortford: McCarthy, Casey, Foxley, Westcott, Ekpiteta, Robinson, Hyde, Richefond, Williams, Moncur, Akinyemi. Subs: Owusu, Rogers, Taylor, Crowther.

Scorer: Moncur 26

Attendance: 856.