Gritty Swaffham Town go second in Thurlow Nunn standings

THURLOW NUNN

DIVISION ONE

Swaffham Town are right in the Thurlow Nunn Division One promotion mix after a gritty performance on their travels at the weekend.

Paul Hunt’s side recorded a 3-1 victory at Debenham LC – a result which saw them leapfrog King’s Lynn Town Reserves in the table.

On a difficult surface for football, the Pedlars took the lead in the 13th minute when a Ryan Pearson free-kick beat the home goalkeeper into the top left-hand corner of the net.

Debenham LC levelled matters eight minutes before the interval to give Swaffham plenty to think about going into the interval.

Swaffham were forced to remain patient until the 73rd minute when the Hornets were unable to clear their lines and Joe Jackson netted from an acute angle through a busy box.

Two minutes later, Pearson turned provider after his pin-point cross from the right was brilliantly met by the head of Alex Vincent to make it 3-1.

King’s Lynn Town Reserves relinquished top spot in the standings and dropped down to third following a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of fourth-placed Whitton United.

It was a nightmare first 45 minutes that cost Lynn’s second string.

Despite creating and wasting a couple of early opportunities, the hosts found themselves two goals in arrears after just six minutes of Saturday’s clash.

Worse was to follow for Lynn when Scott English was sent-off and their misery was compounded when the Suffolk side added a third goal on the stroke of half-time.

Lynn made changes at the interval and got themselves right back in the game with efforts from Ryan Harnwell and Eoin McQuaid in the second half.

Stand-in boss Adam Seal said: “We were ten yards off it in the first half and ultimately that has cost us.

“We were a lot better in the second half and could have easily ended up getting something from the game.”

Downham Town maintained their hot run of form by making it seven games unbeaten with a 3-2 victory at Holland.

Paul Neary’s side, who are now 11th in the league table, twice came from behind to seal their latest success.