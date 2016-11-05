Halliday season for West Lynn with strikes in 7-0 Heacham win

LYNN & DISTRICT SUNDAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

SPONSORED BY DOUBLE G CLOTHING

DIVISION ONE

It was certainly the Halliday season ‘just o’er the river’ as West Lynn romped to an emphatic 7-0 home win over Heacham, who were in rich vein of form.

Gary Halliday banged in a treble with Ben Halliday also scoring. James Van Der Velde, Lawrence Thetford and Kieran Twaite-Smith scored the others.

Elm and MacMillan faced off in an intense Cambridgeshire derby with MacMillan taking the bragging rights in a hard fought 0-2 away win.

Both sides had players sent off in a feisty affair with MacMillan winning the game through goals from Adam Key and Ricky Papworth.

England’s Hope got back to keeping clean sheets but for the first time in this season, were held to a goalless outing in a 0-0 draw with a rapidly improving Maltings side.

Old White Bell keep pace at the top of the league with a 3-1 away win over a hard-to-beat Clenchwarton side.

John Murphy put Bell ahead before Alex Forth swept home an equaliser.

Bell then pulled away and scored furthermore through Dan Murphy and Simon Harvey.

DIVISION TWO

It was derby day in Wisbech as CSKA Young Boys took on CSKA Reserves and it was the Young Boys who ran out 4-0 winners in a fiercely competitive fixture.

Young Boys claimed the club bragging rights through Craig Pack 2, Joe Reed and an own goal.

Shouldham put in a professional performance to see off William Burt 4-0. Shouldham will be happy with the clean sheet and can thank Dan Edwards, twice, Henry Davidson and Jamie Langley for the goals.

Fleet UC managed to claim their first win of the season with an impressive 3-1 away win over Sutton St. James in an all-Lincolnshire affair.

Joe Johnson scored for Sutton but Fleet grabbed that maiden win through a Brad Fox hat-trick.

Next Sunday sees the start of the League Cup Group Stage where Division One and Two teams are mixed together in the group stages.