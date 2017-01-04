Happy new year for Swaffham Town with Vincent double in Godmanchester Rovers victory

The year 2017 started on the right foot for the Pedlars, with a 3-2 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division victory over Godmanchester Rovers on Monday.

Alex Vincent let rip from the edge of the area in the fifth minute, putting Swaffham ahead, his shot beating the keeper and firmly hitting the bottom left hand corner of the net.

Good entertaining football by both sides kept the spectators’ minds off the cold.

Thanks to a number of great stops by keeper Dan Gentry and positive defending, the Pedlars kept their goal lead to half-time.

Rovers came out strongly in the second half and levelled the scores. They then took the lead several minutes later but Vincent then squared things again, netting his second.

The Swaffham winner came on the stroke of time, Nick Castellan latching onto a through ball and bundling the ball into the net for a deserved victory.

Swaffham have it all to do next Saturday, league leaders Mildenhall Town visit the ‘Lane’.