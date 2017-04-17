Harnwell notches first senior goal as King’s Lynn Town hold Frome

Southern League Premier Division

King’s Lynn Town 1 Frome Town 1

Striker Ryan Harnwell notched his first senior goal as King’s Lynn Town held high-flying Frome Town to a point at The Walks.

Harnwell opened his Linnets’ goal account eight minutes before the interval before Jake Jackson earned the west country outfit a share of the spoils late in the second half.

Manager Ian Culverhouse was full of praise for both Harnwell and fellow youngster Kieren Shipp, 18, who had a magnificent match at right-back.

“I thought Ryan was superb today, he really did show his strength to score a good goal,” said Culverhouse.

“Shippy was also outstanding. He has got a good head on him, he listens and wants to learn.

“I’ve always said as long as they perform then the platform is always here for them.

“The young kids have never let this club down. There’s chances for them to be involved with the squad next season and Kieren and Ryan today did themselves the world of good.”

The Linnets, boosted by the return of four key players from injury, produced some of their best football of the season in the opening hour, but were denied time and again by an inspired display from visiting goalkeeper Karl Crabtree.

“I thought we were outstanding and the boys were tremendous from start to finish,” admitted Culverhouse.

“We probably had a 15 minute spell in the second half where we stepped off it a little bit, but the amount of chances we created, the way we played and the way we pressed bodes well.”

An early opportunity for the Linnets saw Michael Clunan play in Ryan Hawkins, whose shot was turned behind for a corner by Crabtree.

Frome’s first real chance fell to Darren Jefferies in the 30th minute after good work by Kris MIller and Jackson but his shot cleared the bar, while Mikey Bryant’s effort was scrambled clear from danger.

Crabtree then produced a stunning point-blank save to deny Chris Ward the opening goal in the 35th minute, but two minutes later, Hawkins’ persistence saw the ball fall for Harnwell to poke home.

The Frome Town shotstopper foiled Lynn’s Kegan Everington with a brilliant stop from his header on the stroke of half-time.

Frome went close to equalising at the start of the second period but Jackson’s effort was kept out by the legs of home goalkeeper Alex Street.

Jackson turned his marker brilliantly in the box to level matters with his 20th goal of the campaign eight minutes from time.

There was still time for Sam Warburton to round Crabtree and hit the post for Lynn soon after as the hosts were forced to settle for a point.

Lynn: Street, Shipp, C. Ward, Gaughran, Cartwright, Marshall (Zielonka 55), Clunan, Everington, Harnwell (Hilliard 69), Hawkins (T. Ward 85), Warburton, Sub not used: Pearson.

Scorer: Harnwell 37.

Frome: Crabtree, K. Miller, Gregan, Roberts, Green, G. Miller, Jefferies, Bryant, Jackson, Bath, Fitzgibbon. Subs (not used): Walker, Cleverley, Jeffries.

Booked: Bryant.

Scorer: Jackson 81.

Attendance: 505.

Referee: Mr P. Burnham (Wymondham).