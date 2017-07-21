Harris excited about his Fakenham Town return

New Fakenham Town manager Robbie Harris believes he will be better for his first experience at club.

Harris was previously in joint charge at Clipbush Park, alongside club stalwart Neil Jarvis, seeing out the final months of the 2014/15 season following Wayne Anderson’s exit for Dereham Town Reserves.

Harris eventually stepped down from the role in January 2016 to go back to boyhood club Wisbech St Mary, where he was player-assistant manager last season.

On his return to Fakenham this summer, Harris, who first made his name in the game as a striker for King’s Lynn Town, said: “I would class this as my first job in management and it will be different from before.

“When I was at the club before, I stepped in to help out and was perhaps too friendly with some of the players. It will be a different kettle of fish this time around.

“My year as assistant manager at Wisbech St Mary will also benefit me. It was their first year at that level of football, so it was a massive learning curve for the club and also for me on the management side.

“I am in sole charge and I’m really excited about being back at Fakenham. This club is very much a sleeping giant and there’s a lot of hard work from volunteers going on behind the scenes.

“There is a fantastic set-up here and things are being done in the right way. The committee are trying to build the club properly and there’s no reason why in four or five years time that the club can’t move onto the next level.

“Plans are in place for the future and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

The Ghosts finished last season in 15th place in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division and Harris would like to see an improvement this term.

“The club just avoided relegation last season and obviously I’m looking to improve on that with a mid-table finish,” said Harris.

Although Harris has lost the trio of Ashley Jarvis, Sam Garner and Joel Glover, he has already signed Connor Easy, Jordan Cantwell and Lee Moran, while Reece Taylor has joined the squad from the club’s successful youth set-up.

Tomorrow, the Ghosts host Yaxley on the back of the heavy midweek defeat by King’s Lynn Town.

“I thought we were superb for the first 40 minutes against Lynn,” admitted Harris.

“We had a plan and stuck to it well. The players put a lot of work in during the first half but ran out of steam after the break.”