Harris is new Fakenham Town FC manager

Popular Clipbush Park figure Robbie Harris has been appointed new first team manager at Thurlow Nunn League Premier Fakenham Town FC.

The Ghosts, beaten in the final of the Norfolk Senior Cup by King’s Lynn Town on Monday, made the move after Wayne Anderson left the club recently.

Managerial stalwart Neil Jarvis had temporarily taken the reins until a permanent boss was appointed.

Winger and forward Harris has been a player at Fakenham Town, King’s Lynn Town, and most recently has been involved in fellow Thurlow Nunn League side Wisbech St Mary.

A club statement said: “Fakenham Town Football Club are delighted to announce Robbie Harris as our new First Team Manager.

“Robbie will bring fresh enthusiasm and a wealth of experience to fulfil the club’s intention to play attractive football whilst improving the development and continued progression of all senior players at Fakenham Town.

“Over the last 16 months Clipbush Park has seen many positive changes in personnel, incorporating large investment in the pitches, clubhouse and infrastructure resulting in Fakenham Town FC facilities being amongst the best in the league.

“We are very ambitious and fully supportive of Robbie and all the players to raise the standards of football, performances and results to also be amongst the best in the league.

“Together the Committee, managers, players, sponsors and supporters all look forward to a positive, successful and exciting future at Fakenham Town Football Club.”