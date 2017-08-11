Harris urges fans to back Fakenham Town for Friday night Walsham clash

By Ed Colman

Fakenham Town manager Robbie Harris is hoping for an increased attendance and is calling on supporters to get behind his side when they face Walsham Le Willows at Clipbush Park tonight.

Harris believes the Ghosts have a chance to kick-start their season after a tough start to the 2017/18 campaign, including a 6-0 defeat away at Newmarket Town on Tuesday night; a result which the Fakenham boss believes didn’t do his side justice.

“I don’t think the score-line reflects the way that we played,” he told the Lynn News.

“We had two big chances to get ourselves in front before Newmarket scored and I was pleased with lots of parts of the performance, but I want to see improvement on how we played without the ball and start to be more ruthless in both penalty areas, starting against Walsham.”

The Fakenham boss has a fully fit squad to choose from going into tonight’s game with The Willows, who travel to Clipbush Park with one win and a draw from their opening two Thurlow Nunn Premier Division fixtures.

Despite losing their opening two league fixtures, and exiting the FA cup last weekend, Harris is confident his side will soon see an upturn in their fortunes on the pitch but admitted his side may take a few games to adapt to a change in the style of football played by the club.

He said: “We have changed the playing style over the summer.

“While last year the style of play was very direct this year we want to build from the back and move the ball around more and I think we are looking better and better with each game.

“It is nice to be playing on a Friday night, under the lights, at Clipbush Park and it would be great we can get a few more through the gate as an extra twenty people makes a real difference to the club and the team on the pitch.”

In the Thurlow Nunn First Division this weekend, Pav Guziejko takes his Downham Town side to Whitton United, looking to put their opening day defeat to March Town United behind them at the first attempt.

Meanwhile, Swaffham Town return to action when they face King’s Lynn Reserves, who travel to Norwich CBS tonight, at Shoemakers Lane on Tuesday evening, kick off 7.45pm.