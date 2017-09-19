Harry gets praise from King’s Lynn Town Reserves boss

THULOW NUNN LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

King’s Lynn Town Res 4 Norwich Utd Res 0

King’s Lynn Town Reserves boss Robbie Back praised the performance of youngster Harry Whayman after seeing his side brush aside Norwich United Reserves at The Walks.

Whayman was on target twice before Luke Gray and debutant Angus Fishwick completed the scoring to leave Lynn’s second string sitting third in the league standings.

A delighted Back said: “We controlled the game from minute one and should have scored more.

“The amount of chances we are creating is great but we have to convert them as they will come back to haunt us if not when games are tighter.

“Harry was excellent all afternoon and looked dangerous every time he got the ball.

“He is an exciting prospect and it will do him some good to spend a few weeks with us.”

Whayman opened the scoring with a cool finish just inside the penalty box after good work from Jack Frohawk.

The youngster added his and Lynn’s second when a deflection bamboozled the visiting goalkeeper.

Lynn lost Frohawk to injury and looks like he is going to be out for several weeks with a hamstring problem.

Gray replaced Frohawk to make it 3-0 and Fishwick rounded off the scoring with a tap-in after good work by Tom McLeish.

MoM: Harry Whayman.

n Downham Town, who lost a seven-goal thriller 4-3 at Diss on Saturday, host Wisbech St Mary at the Memorial Field tonight.

Town led 3-1 against the Tangerines at one stage before throwing away a winning position at Brewers Green Lane.

n Swaffham Town were without a fixture at the weekend.

n In the Premier Division, Fakenham Town went down 3-0 to Stanway Rovers at Clipbush Park.

The result leaves the Ghosts rooted to the bottom of the table with just one win from their opening eight league fixtures.