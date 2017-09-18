Hat-trick ends King’s Lynn Town’s FA Cup interest

FA CUP SECOND

QUALIFYING ROUND

Nuneaton Town 3

King’s Lynn Town 1

King’s Lynn Town were dumped out of the FA Cup in emphatic fashion on Saturday after a second half hat-trick from Nuneaton Town’s Ashley Chambers.

Chambers bagged a quickfire treble after the break to punish a sloppy Lynn outfit who never got going in the second period.

Defender Cameron Norman hit a late consolation for the Linnets but it was too little, too late against their National North hosts.

After the defeat, Nuneaton’s hat-trick hero Chambers said: “It’s the first hat-trick of my professional career and it couldn’t have come at a better time for me and the team.

“For it to come in such as special competition as the FA Cup makes it even more memorable.

“It was important that we got the win; the FA Cup can be a welcome distraction for us and the hope now is that we can use this to kick-start our season.”

Boro boss Tommy Wright added: “We got what we deserved.

“It was important that we progressed in this competition and it was important that we got back into winning ways.

“There were pleasing performances all over the pitch. In the first half it was a case of two teams who didn’t really give it a go, but then we threw the dice after the break and it worked in our favour.”

Lynn made one change to the starting line-up to that which lost at Royston with Sam Gaughran being picked ahead of Tom Ward.

The first chance fell to the home side, Chambers heading over Billy Daniels’ teasing cross.

Lynn’s first effort came from Ryan Hawkins after 15 minutes when his low strike forced home goalkeeper Dean Lyness to concede a corner with his legs.

Midway through the first half, Chambers managed to hold off the attentions of Gaughran only to see his low shot saved by the legs of Alex Street.

The best chance of the first half fell to Michael Gash ten minutes before the interval, but his effort from distance was tipped over the woodwork by Lyness.

Street saved Lynn’s blushes with his leg early in the second period but it wasn’t long before Nuneaton took the lead after a free-kick from Brad Gascoigne found the head of Chambers.

The hosts almost doubled their lead a minutes later when a poor backpass from Gaughran was seized up by Daniel Nti but he fired wide with only Street to beat.

Nuneaton doubled their lead on 69 minutes after Daniels threaded the ball through for Ashley Chambers to slot past Street.

Substitute Eion McQuaid blasted over for Lynn but any hopes of a comeback ended when Chambers slotted home from the penalty spot after Gaughran had fouled Brady Hickey.

In time added on, Norman netted what proved to be a consolation.

Nuneaton: Lyness, Trotman, Wildin, Beswick, Gascoigne, Heaton, Nti (Mills), Daniels, Chambers (Glover 81), Hickey, Henshall (Collins 70). Subs not used: Taylor, Tweed, Ashton and Steele.

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy (Ward 46), Fryatt, Gaughran, Jarvis, Clunan, Parker (Hilliard 72), Gash, Mettam, Hawkins (McQuaid 70). Subs not used: Siddons, Ward and Watson.

Booked: Norman. Attendance: 627.