Heacham A bring Denver’s ten-match winning streak to an end

Novus North West Norfolk League

Heacham A 3 Denver 2

Denver’s ten-match winning streak was brought to an end by ‘bogey side’ Heacham who had beaten Denver by the same scoreline in the Norfolk Cup back in October just before their remarkable run started, and were the surprise victors when the two clashed in last season’s Charlie Day Cup.

Denver got off to a dream start when Danny Brooks scored from close range in the third minute. But a penalty and a fine finish after a weak goalkeeping clearance gave the home side a deserved half-time lead.

A change of formation and the introduction of captain Ciaran Pennock-Halpin at the break triggered a much improved Denver performance although they fell further behind after 65minutes.

The visitors dominated from then on, were denied a clearcut penalty and scored through centreback Darren Thorpe but couldn’t secure the point they probably earned.

Denver face another ‘bogey side’ on Saturday (21) when they travel to South Creake, who pipped them to the Division 3 title by one point last season and to whom they lost in the League Cup final.

PKS Construction/Morris Armitage Denver MoM: Ciaran Pennock-Halpin.