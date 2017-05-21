Heacham and Snettisham are Smithdon champions at Hunstanton Primary

Some 120 students from the Smithdon Cluster took part in the Junior Football Tournament hosted at Hunstanton Primary School.
The Year 3/4’s played in their school teams in a round robin tournament – seven teams competing in the Champions league and five teams in the Premiership.
Overall winners were: Champions league – Heacham Junior, and Premiership – Snettisham Strikers.
Alongside the Year 3/4 competition over 40 Year 2 students took part in a fun festival where no scores were taken and teams were made up of students from a mixture of all the schools.
A massive thank you goes to the Sports Leaders (pictured right) from Smithdon who refereed so well all evening.