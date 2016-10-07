Heacham knock out Denver from Primary Cup

Norfolk County Primary Cup

Denver 2 Heacham ‘A’ 3

A hugely disappointing performance saw Denver fall at the first hurdle as several players failed to reproduce the form they had shown just a week earlier when toppling league leaders Snettisham.

The visitors took the lead after only eight minutes thanks to an unchallenged header after a long throw-in.

But honours were even at the break courtesy of Danny Clarke’s first goal for Denver when he turned in a cross from Matty Willis.

However any hopes of Denver repeating last season’s Primary Cup run were dashed when they conceded two goals in as many minutes early in the second half.

Substitute Aidan Hood added a second for the home side in added time.

Better fortune for Swaffham Reserves in their Norfolk Junior Cup replay away to West Lynn.

The Pedlars enjoyed a 2-1 victory in the 90 minutes, Jordan Davies claiming a brace for the visitors. Next weekend they are at home to Sporle in the next round.