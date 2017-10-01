Heacham youngsters look a cut above opposition

Heacham under-10s began the new season in the Mid Norfolk Youth League looking a cut above the opposition thanks to a new sponsorship deal.

The team have been sponsored by Jack Foreman of Foreman’s Barbers in the village. Players and parents thank the business for their kind support.

Pictured back, from left: Jason Poore (assistant coach), Ryan Edmondson, Conall Forde, Riely McDonnell, Rhys Shipley, Jack Foreman (sponsor), Quintus Reed-Brown, Donovan Douglas-Rule, Jay Beattie (manager). Front: Thomas Beattie, Kian Exell, Stephen Larman, Ryan Yuan-Rake, and Jaden Poore. Not pictured are Sam Williams and Mark McDonnell (assistant coach).