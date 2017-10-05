High-flying Linnets travel to Weymouth

King’s Lynn Town will have to quieten one of the most prolific -looking forward lines in the Southern League if they are to return home with anything from their trip to Weymouth Town tomorrow.

The Terras this week signed experienced striker Matt Tubbs on a month-long loan deal from National League South side Havant & Waterlooville.

Tubbs, 33, enjoyed the best spell of his career at hometown club Salisbury, where he netted more than 100 goals in 248 appearances.

The diminutive forward initially joined the Hawks on a free transfer from Eastleigh this summer.

His signing bolsters a Weymouth attack that already boasts Ben Thomson, Brandon Goodship, Josh Wakefield and Harry Baker.

Tubbs promptly scored twice on his debut during a 3-0 BigFreebet.com Challenge Cup first round win over Wimborne Town.

Weymouth Town manager Mark Molesley told the local media: “We’ve done well, lucky enough, to get his services for a month and I think he’ll be fantastic to have at the football club.”

The Linnets, who are currently second in the standings, will be bidding to avoid back-to-back away defeats in the league following their 2-0 reverse at Royston Town last month.