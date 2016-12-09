Holy moley! Bell after Southery pitch switch beat Clenchwarton in Downham

LYNN & Dist SUNDAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

SPONSORED BY DOUBLE G CLOTHING – LEAGUE CUP GROUP STAGE

Old White Bell ensured their progress in the league cup with a 4-1 win over Clenchwarton.

Due to a mole problem at their Southery pitch, the game was played in Downham.

Marcus Cumberbatch bagged a brace with Matt Weeds also scoring, but it was left to John Murphy to bag the goal of the day with a lob over the keeper from all of 45 yards!

Billy Pawsey notched a consolation for Victory.

England’s Hope had a routine 10-1 win over Three Holes with Sam Whyborn continuing his excellent streak with another hat-trick. Ben Fenn scored twice with further goals coming from Ben Jimson, Dean Jimson, Jack Dougal, Ricky Gunns and player-manager Nigel Jackson. Dan Cowell scored Holes’s consolation.

Sutton St James upset the form book with a 3-2 win over March Saracens. Saracens scorers: Jermaine Watson two, Sutton; Joe Harrison, Ash Bower and an own goal.

Tydd claimed a morale-boosting 3-2 win over Lincolnshire neighbours Fleet UC. Jamie Powell, Rhys Nicholls and debutant James Durham scored the decisive goals. Fleet scorer: Danny Hood courtesy of two great deliveries from Jonathan Clark.

MacMillan need only a point to progress thanks to a resounding 0-5 away win over West Lynn, scoring through Adam Key 2, Ricky Papworth, Steven Coe and an own goal.

Shouldham also had an emphatic 0-5 away win, but over William Burt. Dan Edwards led the way with a classy hat trick and further goals came from Danny Childs and Tom Gilbert.

DIVISION ONE

Elm climbed off the bottom thanks to a convincing 1-6 away win over Maltings. Scorers: braces for Sam Moses and Ryan Brazil, also for Stephen James and Kensey Carter. Maltings: Liam Somerton.

CR Eastern climbed up to third with an 8-3 win over Heacham, who sit sixth.

Heacham scorers: Martin Gibbs 2 and Joseph Malby; CR: Neil Goodbourn 4, Curtis Morais 2, Daniel Kerry and Travis Toll.