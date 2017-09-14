Hope lead Chilvers on goal difference in King’s Lynn Sunday League

King’s Lynn Sunday League Sponsored by Double G Clothing – Division 1

After two games, England’s Hope lead the way on goal difference from Chilvers, writes William Jones.

Hope travelled to Sutton Bridge United and in an entertaining game came away with a hard fought 1-3 result. Goals were scored by Michael Chow, James Dougal and Ben Fenn with a response from Ben Partridge for Sutton Bridge.

Chilvers travelled to Woodmans Cottage for a difficult game against last year’s Cambridgeshire County Cup winners, but a Neil Goodbourn hat-trick and a brace from Danny Jezeph was enough for the points despite a Woodsman response from Kai Scott-Henson and Kensey Carter.

Last season’s champions CSKA Emneth hosted a derby against CSKA Young Boys who scored their first goal of the season through Toby Freear, but their hosts powered six goals: Alex Vincent 5 and Jordan Goult the other. A game played in a friendly spirit.

Division 2

Four teams finish week two with a 100 per cent record. Pre-season favourites Southery ASA entertained and beat Ingoldisthorpe 11-0. Goals from Tom Peel 4, Jack Gould 3, Matty Weeds 2 and one each for Jon Sykes and Robbie Eves. Well fancied CSKA Reserves beat West Lynn 3-2 at home. Goals from Connor Ratcliffe 2 and Ryan Barnes; West: Travis Mortimer and Adam Wickson.

High flying Sutton St James beat Gorefield 1-4, a hat trick from Adam Groves and one from Ed Pentney was enough.

Gaywood Athletic secured their second win, 1-6 in March. Curtis Morais scored a first half hat-trick after March went in front from a header by James Hazel. Further goals from Kristian Rigg, Chris Tibbs and Morais again.

A strong Shouldham team travelled to Tydd St.Mary and won 0-5 with a hat trick from Joseph Malby and goals from O’Donnell and John Murphy with leaves Tydd at the foot of the table on goal difference.

Newly named, Long Sutton Sunday, hosted Clenchwarton Victory in a tight game and home 4-2 win after goals from Chris Ward, Ryan Howard, Max Bunn and Lewis Machin. Clenchwarton goals: Alex Thaxton and Paul Stone.