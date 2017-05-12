Hope seal King’s Lynn league double, Shouldham take award, CSKA cup winners

LYNN & D. SUNDAY LEAGUE SPONSORED BY DOUBLE G CLOTHING

FINALS DAY 2, WISBECH TOWN FC − LEAGUE

The yellow/black team is Shouldham, receiving their Yallop Roofing Team of the Month award.

CUP FINAL

A competition which involved every club from both divisions was whittled down to just England’s Hope and Elm.

The pair drew 2-2 in the group stage and that would give Elm confidence going into the final.

Elm emerged from the tunnel parading their recent County Cup trophy. The game started at a frantic pace and both sides battled for physical dominance in the middle.

The end-to-end wind wasn’t helping the quality of football either.

Ten minutes before half time Joe Whyborn capitalised on a defensive mix up to put Hope ahead.

Elm came out firing on all cylinders and got their just rewards when Dan Short equalised, which led to jubilant scenes on the Elm bench.

Daniel Camp gave Hope back the lead with a sweet finish. A few minutes later a penalty was converted by Michael Chow to double the lead.

With five minutes remaining, Kensey Carter sweetly volleyed home from the edge of the box. Elm sensed blood but Hope showed their defensive class to complete an impressive double and now await Elm v CSKA next Sunday to see if they win the league.

HARDY SHEEN TROPHY

CSKA failed in their bid to win the League Cup for a third year running and went into the Hardy Sheen as a result and were immediately installed as big favourites.

This was a tag they relished in. Shouldham earned their right to be in the final but were outclassed 4-0. Shouldham came close on a couple of occasions but the defensive pairing of Jordan Goult and Dean Miller proved impenetrable.

Goult bagged an early goal from a corner before Dave Abbott added a second just before half time.

Shouldham were defending stoutly and Jon Cockerill, certainly the busier of the keepers, earned his man of the match award. CSKA put the result beyond doubt with further goals from Abbott and Ryan Alexander.

CSKA still have two games remaining in which they can win the league and the Norfolk Sunday Senior Cup.

Thanks to sponsors, Double G Clothing, and of course Dave Parsons and all at Wisbech Town FC.