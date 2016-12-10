Housing developer lays foundations for King’s Lynn Reffley kit

A young football side from Lynn are sporting a brand-new kit thanks to sponsorship from local housing developer and regeneration specialist Lovell.

The company has provided a new Nike football strip for Reffley Youth Football Club’s under-8 side.

Under-8 coach and club chairman Mark Kilvington said: “The under-8s are a great little bunch of lads and they are all very excited about having the new kit.

“Support like this from Lovell is such a help to the club which is one of the biggest in the area and entirely run by volunteers.

“Although we do a lot of fundraising, to get sponsorship from people who want to help is very important; we would struggle without it.”

Lovell construction manager Michael Saunders, said: “Getting involved and supporting local organisations and groups is a crucial part of our work in communities.

“We’re really pleased to have helped Reffley Youth FC and hope the under-8s enjoy playing in their new kit.

“We’ll be following how they do and wish them the best of luck for the rest of the season.”

This year, Lovell began the third phase of a large-scale redevelopment programme for Freebridge Community Housing at the Hillington Square and are preparing to start work on 130 new homes at Marsh Lane.