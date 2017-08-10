Hunstanton ’keeper Page turns out as Downham Market tournament winner

Have your say

The Downham-based Gkacademy goalkeeper tournament took place on Sunday.

Gkacademy had 40 keepers last year and this year saw 64 young goalkeepers take part from local clubs; plus those from Manchester, Leicester, Nottingham, Rotherham and Denmark.

m

Organiser Nathan Nicholls said: “The whole day was a great success with a high level of competitiveness and talent on display.

“But it was great to see so many young goalkeepers from so many clubs and areas getting along and new friendships being made.”

The winners and runners-ups were as follows.

Under-7 to Under-8, winner: Kaif Sawar. Runner-up: Jack Allen (March Town Athletic FC). U9, winner: Hayden Page (Redgate Rangers YFC). R-up: Aidan Billing (Holly Meadows YFC). U10, winner: Benjamin Staniforth. R-up: Jake Wiles (Tydd St Mary YFC).

U11, winner: Thomas Hoyle (Holbeach YFC). R-up: Aaron Codrington (Terrington Tigers). U12-U13, winner: Lewis Pears (Mattishall). R-up: Jake Sturman. U14-U16, winner: Louis Pryce. R-up: Deacon Everitt.