Hunstanton Redgate Rangers win at leaders Brandon

Anglian Combination Division Three

Brandon Town 1 Redgate Rangers 2

Redgate travelled to league leaders Brandon Town and came away with a vital three points.

Redgate really dominated the first half with Danny Jezeph getting them off to a great start with a lobbed goal from distance, Redgate were then denied a stonewall penalty from the referee when the goalkeeper clattered Jezeph when he rounded him.

Five minutes later Jezeph added his second with a real goal of the season effort, with the strike coming in off the post.

Juby then struck the bar with a header, Gray had an effort cleared off the line. Just before the break Brandon pulled one back with a header from a corner, which Redgate will again feel should have been dealt with better. This set up an exciting second half for the large numbers watching in the cold.

Early on in the second half Jezeph was then cleaned out again in the box with no penalty awarded, Jack Lincoln hit the post from close range, while Luke Gray saw another one of his efforts saved by the goalkeeper’s trailing foot.

Brandon pushed and pushed towards the end and the Redgate defence all put a great shift in to deny any late equalisers.

That win has now put Redgate top of the league for the 1st time and with games in hand.