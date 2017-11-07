In-form Downham up to 12th in league standings

Downham Town climbed to 12th in the Thurlow Nunn First Divison standings after a fully deserved victory over Needham Market Reserves on Saturday.

Goals from Ben Baxter-Hunt, Matt Bussens and Jonathon Sykes earned the Memorial Field outfit a 3-0 win over Needham’s second string, ahead of a visit to Norwich CBS tomorrow evening (7.45pm).

Neary’s side have been handed a home tie against Wisbech St Mary in the third round of the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup; the meeting will be played on Tuesday, November 28 (7.45pm).

Downham’s Thurlow Nunn First Division counterparts, Swaffham Town, enjoyed their fifth consecutive league victory on Saturday by beating Holland FC 4-0 at Shoemakers Lane.

Alex Vincent opened the scoring for Paul Hunt’s side, before an own goal and strikes from Alan Woodcock and Matthew Blackford secured the victory ahead of the Pedlars’ visit to Norwich United Reserves tomorrow night (7.45pm).

In the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, Alex Walpole suffered his first league defeat as caretaker manager of Fakenham Town on Saturday, when the Ghosts went down 4-0 at the hands of a Stowmarket side with far superior resources.

Saturday’s visitors to Clipbush Park invested heavily in their squad over the summer and have ambitions to move up the non-league ladder and Walpole was pleased with the performance of his side against the Suffolk outfit.

“Full credit to Stowmarket, they have some great players in their ranks who have played two or three leagues higher but I am pleased with the way we performed today,” he said.

“In the last 20 minutes, we looked like pulling one or two back and had a real go at them but there was nothing we could have done for two of their goals and they deserved the win.

“For us today was never about the result, we knew it was going to be incredibly tough for us but we need to learn from it.

“It the toughest test this side have had, we are still a young side and there are things we can take from playing against a side as good as Stowmarket and that is what we will be looking to do on Tuesday.”

Fakenham travel to Great Yarmouth Town on Tuesday evening, kick off 7.45pm.