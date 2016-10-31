Injury-hit King’s Lynn Town defy odds to progress in FA Trophy at Stourbridge

FA Trophy

Stourbridge 1 King’s Lynn Town 2

Injury-hit King’s Lynn Town defied all the odds to progress to the next stage of the FA Trophy on Saturday.

The Linnets, who had Kurtis Revan sent-off late on against the Glassboys, went into the tie without five first-team players.

It was a magnificent performance from Gary Setchell’s side who ended a run of eight games without a win.

After the game a delighted Setchell said: “I was really proud of all of my players. Frome one to 11 they were all desperate to win.

“The situation we find ourselves in the league isn’t good. We’re underachieving but I’ll put it right.

“We can use this result as a massive springboard to kickstart our season and get away from the bottom four.”

Lynn’s reward for their win is a ? against on November 12.

The Walks outfit took the lead on 11 minutes when Kurtis Revan robbed Leon Broadhurst on the edge of the home penalty area and crossed for Toby Hilliard to put the ball under Matt Gould.

The goal gave Lynn a lift and they began to dominate possession.

Play became scrappy, Tonks’s seeing his free-kick collected by away sticksman Alex Street.

The Glassboys did manage a shot on 33 minutes but Luke Benbow, having done well to win the ball, turned and drove his shot wide of the far post.

Shaun McWilliams replied for Lynn but dragged his shot wide from a central position and then Hilliard headed over after a ball in from deep by Jordan Yong.

A late challenge by Stuart Pierpoint on McWilliams saw Michael Clunan double Lynn’s lead from the spot on 41 minutes.

Lynn continued the second half as they had ended the first with McWilliams setting up Hilliard but his shot was saved by Gould.

Stourbridge did manage a shot on target on 58 minutes when Brandon Haugh saw his shot saved by Street.

Lynn were happy to sit deeper as the game progressed as Sourbridge looked for a way back into a game but couldn’t find a finishing touch with Street having little to do.

When Street was beaten it was by his own player, Lee Smith trying to chest down Benbow’s shot after a scramble in the box but Street was wrong footed.

Lynn then lost the services of Kurtis Revan who picked up his second booking of the afternoon.

The Glassboys applied pressure with Benbow sending a free-kick inches wide.

With three minutes remaining Street pulled off a fine save to deny Hague, both players requiring treatment.

Street was then booked for handling outside the area but the resultant free-kick hit the wall as Lynn made it through to the next round.

Lynn’s shotstopper was lucky to only see yellow but for once this season luck was on Lynn’s side.

Stourbridge: Gould, Green (Duggan 60), Westlake, Tonks (Heath 54), Pierpoint, Scarr, Canavan (Lait 46), Broadhurst, Benbow, Hague, Brown. Subs not used: Birch and Smikle.

Booked: Pierpoint, Benbow.

Scorer: Smith (own goal 76).

Lynn: Street, Zielonka, Yong, Gaughan, Quigley, Smith (McQuaid 82), M. Clunan (Edge 90+2), McWilliams, Hilliard, Revan, Warburton.

Subs not used: Emmington, A. Clunan and Congreve.

Booked: Revan, M Clunan, Street; sent-off: Revan (2nd yellow).

Scorers: Hilliard 11, M. Clunan 41.

Attendance: 465.