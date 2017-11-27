It’s about what we do, says King’s Lynn Town boss Culverhouse

King’s Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse says it’s about how his side perform and not the opposition ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Biggleswade Town.

The Linnets will be looking to complete their second league double of the season when they travel to take on 15th-placed Waders.

Culverhouse said: “We have a lot of games coming up but we are no different to the other teams. It is a big league, but as I have said before it will be about us, how we play and how we do our business.

“We do need to become more clinical in games when we have the upper-hand to make life a bit more comfortable for ourselves. I would be more concerned if we weren’t creating chances.

The Waders have struggled to find the net this season with only Gosport and Dunstable having poorer goals-per-game records and their current form sees just one league win in their last ten games.

To their credit Biggleswade’s defence, which includes former Walks favourite Gavin Hoyte, have recorded five home clean sheets out of a possible nine.

When the clubs met at The Walks in September, Lynn ran out 3-0 winners thanks to second half goals from Craig Parker, Ryan Hawkins and Ryan Jarvis.

“They are going very well at home and gave us a really good examination earlier in the season,” admitted Culverhouse.

“We battled very hard on Saturday at Kings Langley in what was a physical game so it’s all about recovery, preparation and channelling our thoughts into the next game.”

Reflecting on Saturday’s goalless draw at Kings Langley, Culverhouse said: “You have to be happy with a point on the road.

“I said in the build-up to the game that we would need all of our fighting skills and determination to get something from here because I knew it would be a difficult place to come.

“They were well set-up, very stubborn and well organised.

“It was difficult to create clear-cut chances and when we did we were guilty of not quite being on the money and taking them.

“Their keeper has made a top-drawer save at the end to deny Hawks (Ryan Hawkins) and they also had a great chance to win it as well, so you have to be satisfied with the point.”

Saturday marked the fourth time that league leaders Lynn had failed to find the back of the net in the league this season.