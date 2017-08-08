Jackson brace puts Swaffham Town in FA Cup next round

Swaffham Town FC 3

Rothwell CFC 1

Following a midweek defeat away to Wisbech St. Mary, the Pedlars picked themselves up to earn themselves a place in the next round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The match was preceded by a minute’s silence in memory of stalwart Pedlar Trevor Head, who sadly passed away recently.

A mixture of rain and sun made the playing tricky but both teams settled early, Swaffham having the majority of play. It took until two minutes before half time for the deadlock to be broken, Joe Jackson firing a low cross from the right wing, Blake Stangroome thumping home from 12 yards.

The Pedlars made it two eight minutes into the second half. Alex Vincent’s corner from the left hand side was met by Jackson first time on the volley hard and low, finding the bottom left hand corner of the net.

Callum Robinson was substituted for an injury following a rough tackle in the 65th minute, Tom Kendrick his replacement. Matthew Blackford was given his FA Cup debut with seven minutes to go, for Stangroome after giving his all.

The Pedlars took the game away from Rothwell’s reach in the 89th minute, David Weaver-Pope crossing from the right hand wing to be sweetly met by Jackson seven yards out. The visitors bagged a consolation goal four minutes into added time. Att: 80.

The Pedlars will now travel to Bedford Town who play in the Evo-Stik League, South East on Saturday, August 19.

The Under 18’s had a good run out last Tuesday night against Downham Town with an impressive 5-1 win. The Young Pedlars start their season this Thursday with a home fixture against Fakenham Town, kick off 7.45pm.

Fakenham Town 0

Wellingborough Town 2

A penalty after 15 minutes, and a second in second-half stoppage time meant The Doughboys prevailed against The Ghosts.

In the second half The Ghosts had the ball in the net, as Youngs headed in a free-kick, but was ruled offside after the hour mark. Earlier, Cary shot just wide.

The club send best wishes Lewis Sturman, who dislocated his shoulder in the second half of Saturday’s FA Cup fixture clash at Clipbush Park.

The Ghosts travel to Newmarket Town tonight.

Fakenham: Rix, Akers (Skipper 83), Garner, Youngs, Gilchrist, J.Williams (Franks 67), Cantwell, Sturman (D.Williams 76), Cary, Taylor, Abbott. Subs: Easey, Moran. Booked: Sturman, Franks. Att: 85.