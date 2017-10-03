Jarvis back in Fakenham hot seat as caretaker boss

Fakenham Town club stalwart Neil Jarvis was back in the hot seat at Clipbush Park as caretaker manager on Saturday following the resignation of Robbie Harris last week.

Jarvis was asked by club president Bill Clayton, who has stepped in for the role of chairman after Andrew Jarvis’ swift exit from the club, to take the team for the next couple of weeks as the Ghosts look to stabilise following a turbulent spell off the pitch.

Under the watchful eye of Jarvis, the Ghosts played out a 0-0 draw with Long Melford at Clipbush Park on Saturday.

Speaking afterwards the interim Ghosts’ chief explained how he ended up in the role, but said he hadn’t thought about taking the position on a permanent basis.

Jarvis said:“Bill Clayton called me on Friday and asked me to take the team as a caretaker manager, to try to settle things after everything that went on last week.

“I have come in for the next couple of games to help the club out and I don’t know about the long term.

“I haven’t really spoken about taking the job permanently.

“I’m just focused on helping the club out at the moment.”

Jarvis added:“I was really pleased with the performance the boys put in.

“We created three or four really good chances and, although Long Melford had a chance to nick it at the end, I thought we just about deserved to win the game.

“Going forward, we need to bring in players.

“The club have lost eight of the team involved in the Norfolk Senior Cup final in May.”

In Thurlow Nunn Division One on Saturday, an Alex Vincent hat-trick saw ten-man Swaffham Town come from behind on three occasions to earn an unlikely point with a 3-3 draw away at Cornard United.

The Suffolk side were boosted by a recent change in manager and several new signings prior to the fixture with Paul Hunt’s men.

The Pedlars were reduced to ten men after Jake Reed was sent-off for a deliberate hand ball early in the game.

Downham Town were also forced to settle for a point away from home.

Ben Baxter-Hunt’s opener was cancelled out by a late Jordan Heath penalty for Little Oakley, as the sides played out a 1-1 draw.

Prior to Saturday’s fixtures, Downham Town were paired against arch-rivals Swaffham Town in the next round of the Norfolk Senior Cup on Saturday, October 14.

n Swaffham Town Reserves bowed out of the Cyril Ballyn Cup, losing 6-1 to Fakenham Town Reserves, Sam Loomes netting for the Pedlars.