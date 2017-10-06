Jarvis to remain in charge as Fakenham Town look for new boss

Neil Jarvis will remain in charge of Fakenham Town for tomorrow’s visit to FC Clacton in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

A statement released by the club on Wednesday confirmed that Jarvis would stay as caretaker manager for tomorrow’s trip as well as the visit of Yarmouth Town to Clipbush Park on Tuesday night.

The club also confirmed that they are “currently seeking applications” for a new first team manager and assistant manager following the recent resignation of Robbie Harris.

Fakenham Town president and interim chairman Bill Clayton, who stepped into the breach after Andrew Jarvis’ resignation, told the Lynn News he wanted to thank Neil Jarvis for stepping into the Clipbush Park hot seat.

Clayton said: “On behalf of the committee, I would like to thank Neil and all the players for the way they have come together and their commitment during this period of change.”

The club also confirmed they are looking to call an extraordinary general meeting, within the next six weeks, to appoint a new chairman and vice-chairman.

In the Thurlow Nunn Division One this weekend, there is a top-of-the-table clash at the Walks when league leaders King’s Lynn Town Reserves host third-placed Woodbridge Town.

Down the A10, Paul Neary’s Downham Town welcome Cornard United to Memorial Field.

Town will be hoping that in-form striker Ben Baxter-Hunt can once again prove to be a thorn in the opposition’s side.

Elsewhere, Swaffham Town travel to March on the back of two frustrating draws which have seen the Pedlars fail to take their chances at key moments.

Pocket-rocket Alex Vincent will be hoping to continue his recent goalscoring exploits after notching a hat-trick in the 3-3 draw against Cornard United last weekend.

Pedlars manager Paul Hunt believes his side’s attacking options will soon be firing on all cylinders again.

Hunt said: “The lads are working really hard, creating plenty of chances but they just are not going in at the right time at the moment.

“When we played Norwich CBS I thought we were really clinical.

“We probably only created two real chances all game but we made them both count, but at the moment we are creating chance after chance but don’t seem to be getting the rub of the green.

“We have scored five goals in our last two games, so it isn’t that we are not scoring.

“It’s more a case of that we haven’t been able to make those chances count at key moments like we did earlier on in the season.

“You go through spells when luck seems to be against you but I am sure when things click, we will go out and really put a side to the sword.”