Jarvis would like an FA Trophy run

King’s Lynn Town midfielder Ryan Jarvis would like an extended stay in this season’s Buildbase FA Trophy.

The Linnets host Mildenhall Town in the First Qualifying Round at The Walks tomorrow with the winners picking up £3,250 in prizemoney.

Jarvis said: “It’s massive. The chairman has said that he wants a good run in the competition and we want to go as far as we possibly can in it.

“We believe that if we are on it, then we are a match for anyone on our day.

“It’s important that we prepare properly because Mildenhall will be treating it like a cup final and if we are not at our best then they will take full advantage.

“We need to do things right as we would like a little cup run as well.”

Meanwhile, Mildenhall Town boss Dean Greygoose wants his players to express themselves when their make their debut in the competition.

Greygoose — once a King’s Lynn goalkeeper — is well aware his men will have to be at their very best defensively if they are to stand any chance of recording a positive result.

Speaking to the Newmarket Journal, Greygoose said: “We know there are going to be spells when we will have to be brave, dig in and defend well.

“It is a challenge we will need to stand up to against some big name players.

“But whatever shape we end up playing, I like to think I am not a particularly defensive manager.”

