King’s Lynn 6 a side football league teams wanted

Football Mundial are looking for new teams to join their six a side football league which is running in Lynn.

Free to join and played at Lynnsport on a Monday evening, the league currently contains ten teams and has spaces for more to join straight away.

Jon Sykes, league organiser at Football Mundial, said: “The league has been running here for a number of years now, and offers the chance to keep fit and enjoy some competitive football, be it with mates from work, home or your eleven-a-side team.

“All of our refs are FA qualified and the league is fully FA affiliated, with 30 minute matches.”

If you would like more information on the Lynn league, please call Football Mundial’s head office on 01937 841440 or email info @footballmundial.com