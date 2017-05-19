King’s Lynn and Fakenham face Norfolk Senior Cup showdown

King’s Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse wants Carrow Road to ‘inspire’ his players when they go head-to-head against Fakenham Town in the Norfolk Senior Cup final on Monday night.

Southern League Premier Division Lynn travel to the home of Norwich City to take on the Thurlow Nunn Premier Ghosts who are the clear underdogs of an intriguing encounter.

Culverhouse said: “Norwich City have a fantastic stadium and an excellent playing surface. There is no better feeling than playing under the lights there in a night game.

“I enjoyed some very special occasions in midweek games and I’m hoping Monday night will no different for us as a club. It’s not about me and my past with Norwich City, it’s all about my players and how they perform on the night.

“I know it’s going to be hard, but it’s a big game and it would be a lovely way to finish the season. It would be such a shame if we went there and didn’t turn in a performance.”

Lynn will bid to secure their third piece of club silverware this season following cup success for both the Reserves and Ladies sides in recent weeks.

Culverhouse admitted that another cup victory would be just the tonic for the fans at The Walks going into the summer break.

“It’s been hard for the fans since I arrived at the club because of what I’ve been trying to do,” said Culverhouse.

“Performances and results have been a bit up-and-down, but the supporters have stuck by us and it would be great if we could give them something to cheer about.

“It will be a hard game for us. It’s a one-off game and I’ve been around in football long enough to know that players of opposing sides can raise their game in a cup match.”

Lynn striker Leon Mettam will not feature in the showpiece, and neither will Toby Hilliard who has undergone keyhole surgery on a knee injury.

But both Ryan Fryatt and Jordan Yong will be back in contention for a place in the starting line-up after missing the tail end of the league season through injury.

Lynn’s last final appearance in 2010-11 saw them suffer a comprehensive 4-1 defeat at the hands of Dereham Town.

It has been a turbulent end to the campaign for Fakenham Town.

The last few weeks should have been about looking ahead to Monday’s final yet instead have been overshadowed by the controversial dismissal of Wayne Anderson and the war of words that followed.

Anderson’s shock departure from the Thurlow Nunn outfit has seen his former assistant and close friend Neil Jarvis tasked with leading the Ghosts out in arguably their biggest game of the season.

Jarvis, who has previously admitted his disappointement at how things have transpired, knows his side face an acid test.

“We’ll certainly need to be on our game to cause an upset, we know we are the underdogs,” said Jarvis.

“King’s Lynn are a good side and we know it is going to be tough, perhaps the longer we keep them quiet the more chance we’ll have of nicking something.

“The timing of the final isn’t ideal, we have had 10 days or so since the season finished which hasn’t made preparing for the game easy, but the boys are back in training and their last session is tomorrow (Saturday) morning.

“The squad is at full strength, so it’ll be a strong line-up that takes to the pitch on Monday evening and it is going to be hard telling those that won’t be playing, but I will try to pick a team that have earned their spot in the side.

“We’ve got plenty of experience in the camp, which we will need to use to our advantage but more importantly it’s all about enjoying the experience and putting in a performance we can be proud of.”