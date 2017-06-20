King’s Lynn College of West Anglia celebrates sporting stars

The College of West Anglia in Lynn is celebrating yet another successful year in sporting achievements.

The annual sports awards, held at Alive Leisure Lynnsport, saw staff, students, family and friends come together to acknowledge student efforts and achievements from the last academic year.

Big winners on the night were team of the year, which went to Men’s Elite Football. Sports Man of the year was awarded to Sam Slater and Sports Woman of the year to Roxanne Uys. Sport Contribution of the year went to Robson Pack.

A number of course awards were also given out in the evening for individual course student of the year. The academies also awarded individual Coaches Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Most Improved.

It has been a year of improvement within the academies. In football, both the ladies’ team and men’s 2nd team won their leagues, with the men’s 1st team coming second in their league.

The men’s basketball team have now moved up into the Academy Basketball League (ABL) which represents the top eight teams in the country and the girls’ netball team have also worked well this year, finishing mid-table.

Leadership and voluntary contributions included more than 2,500 hours of volunteering logged by sports students, which is separate to their work experience hours. The college is currently on a total of 2,887 hours, third nationally.

Awards included: L2 Sport Operations Student of the Year: Daniel Kirk; L3 National Pathway in Sport Y1 Student of the Year: Joshua Walker; L3 National Pathway in Sport NPS Y2 Student: Robson Pack; L3 National Pathway Sport Science Y2 Student: Millie Hopkisson.

Sports Contribution: Robson Pack; Sports Man: Sam Slater; Sports Woman: Roxanne Uys.

Netball – Coaches Player: Roxanne Uys; Players’ Player: Megan Williams. Basketball – Coaches Player: Gerardas Simaitis; Players’ Player: Donatas Zakaras. Elite Football programme – Coaches & Players’ Player of the Year: Callum South. Girls Elite Football – Coaches & Players’ Player of the Year: Millie Hopkisson.