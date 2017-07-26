King’s Lynn hockey Olympian Kerry suffers heart attack

Former Lynn Pelicans player Danny Kerry suffered a heart attack during the recent World League Semi-Final, England Hockey has revealed.

The 46-year-old head coach memorably led the Great Britain women’s team to gold at the 2016 Olympics.

He was taken ill on July 15, thus missing his side’s final two group games of the tournament held in South Africa.

Kerry has been undergoing treatment in hospital in Johannesburg and spoke of his “huge thanks and debt of gratitude” to the doctors who cared for him, and to England team doctor Cath Lester.

“I would also like to convey how proud I am of how both players and staff continued through the tournament in such a professional manner, particularly during the Saturday I was admitted,” he added.

is set to return to England for more rest and recovery and Kerry is expected to return to work in September.

In their manager’s absence England took bronze at the World League Semi-Final following a 5-2 triumph over Argentina in Johannesburg at the weekend.

“Danny’s health has remained our sole and absolute priority,” said England Hockey performance director Ed Barney. “We wish him the very best over the coming weeks as he continues his recovery.”

Among the well-wishers was Great Britain Olympic 2016 gold and 2012 bronze medal winner Kate Richardson-Walsh who Tweeted that Kerry should make “the speediest of recoveries”.

Kerry has overseen the most successful era in the history of the England and Great Britain women’s teams.

He led them to the 2012 Olympic bronze medal - the nation’s first Olympic hockey medal in 20 years - and to the World Cup bronze medal, two Commonwealth Games medals, four European Championship medals and two Champions Trophy medals.

Under Kerry, Great Britain won a first Olympic hockey gold medal by beating defending champions the Netherlands in Rio two years ago.