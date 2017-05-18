King’s Lynn Irons Club AGM for West Norfolk West Ham fans

West Ham fans living in West Norfolk are being encouraged to attend the King’s Lynn Irons Club (KLIC) annual meeting next week.

The AGM of the one of the largest West Ham United supporters’ club is being held at 7.45pm on Tuesday, May 23 at The Bentinck Arms, Loke Road, Lynn.

The aim of the group is to give Hammers fans in Lynn and surrounding area the opportunity to get tickets to watch their team at home and away.

“With the move to the former Olympic Stadium, there has never been a better time for West Ham fans living in West Norfolk to join the King’s Lynn Irons Club and get the chance to see West Ham play in our new home along with 60,000 others,” said David Blackmore, KLIC’s Media, publicity & communications officer.

“By joining the King’s Lynn Irons you don’t just get the opportunity to buy tickets for home games, we have the chance to get you priority match tickets for most Premier League away games, League Cup and FA Cup matches.

“As well as match tickets we offer discounted rail travel for all KLIC members who travel with the supporters’ club to each home match, and for KLIC members group away days we also have the option of hiring mini buses for a great away trip.

“The benefits don’t end there. We also host a number of social events during the year which prove very popular not only with our members but also their wives and partners.”

Discover more about KLIC at kingslynnirons.com or by emailing secretary@kingslynnirons.com.