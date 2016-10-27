King’s Lynn League side Bell ring up place in Norfolk Senior last-16

Lynn & District Sunday League sponsored by

By Rob Bunting

NORFOLK SUNDAY

SENIOR CUP

Old White Bell became the sixth Lynn League representative in the last-16 by overcoming Newsman Celtic 3-1.

Bell made the trip depleted by injury and even a below-par performance couldn’t halt their progress as goals from Marcus Cumberbatch 2 and Dan Murphy earned them a home tie with Windmill.

DIVISION ONE

A tense game at Old Hall Road saw a solitary strike from Tom Raisbury decide the game between Clenchwarton and Heacham.

Clenchwarton tried to get back into the game but the Heacham defence weren’t having any of it.

England’s Hope have finally conceded a goal – to MacMillan’s Ivo Crisp.

But Hope scored nine of their own: a hat-trick from Paul Richardson; Ricky Gunns and Justin Uddin with two apiece; and goals for Aaron Wykes and Jack Dougal.

CR Eastern hosted title challengers CSKA and with Brad Key and Neil Goodbourn scoring they seemed to have a chance but CSKA, again, proved too strong with Aaron McKenna two, Joe Woods, Max Matless and an own goal completed the 5-2 scoreline.

Maltings kept up their good form with a hard earned 4-2 away win over Elm.

Maltings goals: Owen Bell, Liam Somerton, Dion Cuthbert and Kieran Nurse; Elm: Ryan Brazil.

DIVISION TWO

Three Holes moved into second place with a comfortable 7-2 win at Fleet (Toby Retchless, Matt Standen, Dave Knights, Dan Hempson and a Dan Cowell hat-trick).

Dan Ewing and Ronnie Everett scored for Fleet.

March Saracens romped to a surprise and deserved 7-1 win over high-flyers Shouldham. Dan Smethurst, Dan Blake, Lewis Jupp and a Karl Anderson hat-trick earned March all three points.

West Winch got on the board against CSKA Reserves through Matty Gollands but goals from Shaun Dickerson and a Connor Ratcliffe brace gave CSKA the win.