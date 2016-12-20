King’s Lynn Reserves Edge out Dereham

First Division

Dereham Town 1

King’s Lynn Town Res 2

Goals from Daniel Buhlemann, a cracking effort, and Dylan Edge – who also hit the post – earned Lynn, who have had little match action lately, a timely win.

Attendance: 40.

Haverhill Borough 3

Downham Town 3

Downham, who try again tonight in the league cup versus Mildenhall, surrendered a three-goal advantage.

Downham were 2-0 up at half-time via goals from Matty Bussens and Ben Fenn.

Then Karl Tansley was on target with a penalty won by Andy Willmott to put the visitors in a seemingly-impregnable position.

But Haverhill hit back and eventually levelled with a free kick which went into the top corner.

Downham: Jarvis, Dougal, Sykes, Gould, Yates, Calvert, Fenn, Bird, Tansley, Bussens, Willmott. Subs: Cox, Stokes, Billmen, Landon. Att: 52.